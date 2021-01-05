Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FMAO. Stephens started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $256.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

