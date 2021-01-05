Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,792 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 632 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

SNPS stock opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.77. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

