Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

TC1 stock opened at €3.22 ($3.78) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.87. Tele Columbus AG has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

