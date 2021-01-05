Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,809.25.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,728.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,767.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,596.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,512 shares of company stock worth $2,664,646. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 72,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

