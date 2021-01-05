K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.70 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €8.48 ($9.98) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €11.46 ($13.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

