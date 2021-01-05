Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.64 ($60.76).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.