LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.28 ($153.27).

Shares of LEG opened at €127.14 ($149.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €120.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €120.82. LEG Immobilien AG has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

