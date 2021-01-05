Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to Strong Sell

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE IFS opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.