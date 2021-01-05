Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

PBL stock opened at C$35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$919.31 million and a P/E ratio of 35.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.61. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$12.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.50.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total value of C$123,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,687.50. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816 in the last quarter.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.