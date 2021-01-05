Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 191.64.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

