Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$10.96 on Monday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.31.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.512786 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

