TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at UBS Group

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.74.

TSE TRP opened at C$52.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The stock has a market cap of C$49.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.24%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

