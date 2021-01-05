Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

