Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report $40.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.18 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 339.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $70.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $74.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.79 million, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $211.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $11,908,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $6,379,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $9,480,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

