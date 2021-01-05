Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VWDRY. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

