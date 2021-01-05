Cardinal Resources (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Shares Up 2.5%

Cardinal Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) shares shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Cardinal Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRDNF)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

