iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)’s stock price were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.48 and last traded at $55.99. Approximately 21,216 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

