AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) Shares Down 1.1%

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.91 and last traded at $75.91. 936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.15% of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

