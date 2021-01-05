FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares during the period.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

