Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLT. Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $496.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $91,886. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 162,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,522 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

