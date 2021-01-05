Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of FBM stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $830.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.