Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE:ELP opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

