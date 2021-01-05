Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eventbrite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $16.35 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 619.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 255.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

