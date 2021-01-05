Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RTLR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 87,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

