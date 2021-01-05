Comparing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Wanda Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -139.42% -59.30% -37.26% Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Wanda Sports Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.97 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.59 Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.29 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -1.02

Allied Esports Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wanda Sports Group. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wanda Sports Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allied Esports Entertainment and Wanda Sports Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wanda Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Wanda Sports Group.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Wanda Sports Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Ltd.

