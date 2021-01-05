Analyzing Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -49.79% -12.18% -8.52% 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Castlight Health and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 1 2 0 0 1.67 8X8 0 5 9 0 2.64

Castlight Health currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $25.14, suggesting a potential downside of 25.50%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than 8X8.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castlight Health and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $143.31 million 1.39 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -5.20 8X8 $446.24 million 8.04 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -26.16

Castlight Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castlight Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castlight Health beats 8X8 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

