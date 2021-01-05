Financial Contrast: Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) vs. Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baker Hughes and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 1 9 17 0 2.59 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $18.51, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes -48.86% 1.12% 0.59% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Jutal Offshore Oil Services pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Baker Hughes pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baker Hughes and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $23.84 billion 0.91 $128.00 million $0.85 24.73 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies. The OFE segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. The TPS segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, and industrial, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The DS segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Company Profile

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

