Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EYEN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

Eyenovia stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

