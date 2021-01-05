Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Biglari has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 18,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,069.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,729 shares of company stock worth $6,181,662. 58.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

