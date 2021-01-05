Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEN. ValuEngine lowered Denbury from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $2,781,192.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,866 shares of company stock worth $24,161,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.