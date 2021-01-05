Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $117,572.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,327,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,794 shares of company stock worth $976,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

