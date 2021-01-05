BidaskClub Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $124.02.
In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $30,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,842.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $85,771.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
