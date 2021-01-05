BidaskClub Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $124.02.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $30,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,842.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $85,771.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

