Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ INO opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

