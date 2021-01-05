SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $387.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

