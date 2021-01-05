Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $73.98.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

