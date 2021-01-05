FIH group plc (FIH.L) (LON:FIH) Shares Down 0.9%

FIH group plc (FIH.L) (LON:FIH)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04). Approximately 1,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

