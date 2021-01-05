Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.89. 5,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

