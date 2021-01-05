Mimecast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,755 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average volume of 255 call options.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $92,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,745.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

