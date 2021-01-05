Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.78.

FIVE stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $175.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 304,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $29,400,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $18,421,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

