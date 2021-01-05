ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,462 shares of company stock worth $8,550,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ExlService by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ExlService by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 73,473 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

