LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,195. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

