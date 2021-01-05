ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ABM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,845.08 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 91,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.