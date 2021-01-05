Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.52.

Shares of COST opened at $380.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

