Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETR. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.56. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Entergy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 66.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Entergy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

