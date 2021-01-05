Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Insider Peter Wall Sells 1,400,000 Shares

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) stock opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £138.36 million and a PE ratio of -117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.78. Argo Blockchain plc has a one year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

