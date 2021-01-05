Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Insider Peter Wall Sells 1,400,000 Shares

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).
Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) stock opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £138.36 million and a PE ratio of -117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.78. Argo Blockchain plc has a one year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.68).
Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Company Profile
