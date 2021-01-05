Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Insider Ian Simm Sells 5,000 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Ian Simm sold 15,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £105,150 ($137,379.15).

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 746 ($9.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £972.90 million and a P/E ratio of 71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 662.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

