Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMPE) is one of 780 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ampio Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

8.9% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7647 20686 38920 1593 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ampio Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -192.88% -97.89% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,661.65% -191.47% -31.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -$13.63 million -10.57 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.94 billion $220.07 million -2.92

Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Ampio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaborative research agreements to explore new clinical indications for its immunomodulatory drug, Ampion. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.