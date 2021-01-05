Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Insider Susan Hansen Buys 4,272 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) insider Susan Hansen purchased 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £8,415.84 ($10,995.35).

UEM stock opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.55) on Tuesday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £434.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.05%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.