Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 21.03% 12.04% 8.02% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

98.1% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Renewable Energy Group and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.08%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.35%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Renewable Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.64 billion 1.03 $389.73 million $3.75 18.49 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 7.15 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company produces biomass-based diesel from various carbon feedstocks, including distillers corn and used cooking oils, and inedible animal fats, as well as from soybean or canola oils. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of biomass-based diesel produced under toll manufacturing arrangements with third party facilities using its feedstocks. In addition, the company provides day-to-day management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management and general contracting services for the construction or upgrade of biomass-based diesel production facilities. Further, it sells petroleum-based heating oils and diesel fuels, as well as operates fermentation facilities. The company owns and operates a network of 13 biorefineries, including eleven biorefineries located in the United States and two biorefineries located in Germany. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

