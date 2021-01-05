Conagra Brands (CAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

